Martin Loughnane, Roscrea

78 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by his sons Gary and Adrian, sister Girlie, brothers Michael, John, Paddy, Harry and Noel.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Claire, Martina and Caillene, son Diarmaid, sons-in-law Paul, Donal and William, daughter-in-law Arlene, grandchildren Dylan, Maebh, Aidan, Olivia, Muireann and Darach, brothers Francis and Richard, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral home, Roscrea (E53NY70), on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Live stream of Mass: www.stcronanscluster.ie