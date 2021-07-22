Martin Lonergan, Ardfinnan

Crough Ardfinnan.

Martin (former Co. Councillor and Mayor of Clonmel Municipal District) died suddenly at home.

Predeceased by his father Sean. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Maureen, sister Noreen, brothers John and Noel, nieces Ellen and Ciara, nephews Sean Óg and Tadhg, brother in law Ger, sister in law Michelle, uncles Jim, Paddy and Martin, aunts Frances, Alice and Nancy, extended family and friends.

Martin’s Funeral cortége will leave Goatenbridge Community Hall on Saturday morning at 11:30am, to arrive at St. Mary’s church Ballybacon for 12 noon Requiem Mass which is restricted to family only followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be live-streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Scoil Chormaic, Cashel.