Martin Killackey, Nenagh

Gortlandroe, Nenagh.

1st of August 2023 peacefully in the loving care of Rivervale Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his son Derek.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary sons William & Keith daughters Carmel & Martina, brother Tom, sisters Betty & Tessie, son in law Mick, daughters in law Sharon & Mallory , sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren Aron, Mark, Darragh, D.J. , Martin, Liam, Chloe & Leo, his lifelong friend Denis, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94)

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday at 1.45pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed by those unable to attend on www.nenaghparish.ie.

House private.

The family would like to thank Dr. Muiris O’Keeffe & the management & staff of Rivervale nursing home for the exceptional care given to Martin.