Martin Kennedy, Thurles

Bohernanave, Thurles.

Unexpectedly at home.

Predeceased by his parents Diana and Jimmy, brother Pat, sister Dolores.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; sister Mary, brother Gerard, nephews Eoin and Joe and their wife’s Michelle and Mary, brother-in-law Michael, cousin Breda, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 7th June from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 8th at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.