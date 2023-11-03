Martin Kennedy, Dublin and Clonmel

Raheny, Dublin and formerly “Mount Congress”, Abbey Road & Springfields, Clonmel.

Martin passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday. Pre-deceased by his parents Martin and Marion he will be sadly missed by his brothers John and Liam, sisters Patricia, Maura and Helena, partner Nuala, uncles Bill and Ger (Carey), brother-in-law Marcus, sisters-in-law Anne and Maria, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown with Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

Online condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.