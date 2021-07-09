Martin Kennedy, Borrisoleigh and Nenagh

Main Street, Borrisoleigh and formerly of Barbaha, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the loving care of his sister Margaret and niece Lauretta at their home at Main Street, Borrisoleigh. Deeply regretted by his brother Tony, sisters Margaret, Frances, and Bridie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines a private family mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh at 2.30pm on Sunday followed by interment in Burgess Cemetery, Nenagh.

Martin’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh

