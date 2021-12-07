Martin Hughes, Thurles

8 Rosemount, Thurles.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family. Under the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel and the Mater Hospital Dublin.

Predeceased by his father Paddy.

Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Patricia, daughters Stephanie and Yvonne, sons Paul and Evan, grand-daughter Sophie, mother Ina, brothers Brian, Finbarr and Alan, sisters Emily, Ina, Fiona and Orla, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his Residence (E41 CB08) on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday at 10.30 for Requiem Mass at 11 which will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.