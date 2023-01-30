Martin Hudner, Nenagh and Cork

Nenagh and formerly of Liscarroll, Co. Cork.

January 28th 2023.

Iarmhúinteoir agus iarphríomhoide i Scoil na mBráithre Chríostaí in Aonach ab ea Máirtín.

Martin died peacefully, in the care of his family and the wonderful staff of Nenagh Hospital.

Devoted husband of Joan, loving father of Roisín, Brian, Owen, Darra and Aidan. Predeceased by his daughter Nessa. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, Luke, Laura, Evan, Carys, Finn, Isabel, Siún, Sadhbh and Fiadh, son-in-law Ivor, daughters-in-law, Mary, Rosie and Suzy, sister-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94), from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 X522), for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium (V14 PV30).

Martin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

The service in Shannon Crematorium will begin at 2pm and can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com follow the link for live streaming on the main page and enter the password HUD15. The link will go live @ 1.55pm.

Fágtar brónach sinn. Leaba i measc na naomh go raibh aige.