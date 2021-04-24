Martin Howard, New Inn

Loughkent, New Inn.

Martin passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving brother Liam, sisters Anna and Mary, nephews, nieces, the Halley Family, Clonlara, Co. Clare, relatives and friends.

Martin’s Funeral cortége will leave Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir at 1:30pm on Sunday, travelling via Loughkent to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn for Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to current Covid19 restrictions, Martins Funeral Mass will be strictly for family only.

It will be available to view on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/.

The Howard Family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence