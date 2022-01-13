Martin Hogan, Carrigatoher & Nenagh

Martin Hogan

Coumbeg, Carrigatoher & late of Knockanpierce, Nenagh. Peacefully on 1/1/2022 at the Alcoi Hospital Alicante Spain.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Eileen and Sean & his sister Bridget Orr. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Lucia and his cherished children Michael, Danielle, Georgina, Mary-Anne and the mother of their children Sylvia. Grandchildren Leo, Josh, Maya, Tori, Rian, Aine and Fionn, Brooklyn and Emma. Sisters Margaret, Elaine & brother Seanie. Aunts Kathleen, Margi, Terry, Philomena & uncle Eddie. Sons in law Stephen & Tony and daughter in law Pamela. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many many friends. May Martin Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 – 6.30pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & wearing of face coverings.

Remains arriving at St.Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for his Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of his mass on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.5 fm.

