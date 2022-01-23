Martin Hickey, Thurles, Doon & Kilcommon

Lisaroon, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and late of Carnahalla, Doon and Cummerbeg, Kilcommon,

Jan 22nd 2022, (peacefully) at Mid – Western Regional Hospital, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Paddy, Mary, Billy, Tommy, Johnny, Norrie, Kitty and Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Joe, sister in law Mary, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday afternoon to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards to Ballinure Cemetery, Murroe.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live by the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/martin-hickey/.

“May he Rest in Peace”

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence