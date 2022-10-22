Martin Grace, Clonmel & Thurles

Cherrymount, Clonmel and formerly The Commons, Thurles.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel this Sunday afternoon from 4 o’clock with evening prayers at 6 o’clock followed by removal to St. Mary’s church Irishtown arriving at 6.30pm.

Requiem mass on Monday morning at 10 o’clock, funeral thereafter to The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Martin’s funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie.