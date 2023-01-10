Martin Gleeson, Nenagh

Millbrook, Templederry, Nenagh.

Peacefully, on 9th Jan, at home, in the care of his loving family, after a short illness bravely borne. Martin will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and cherished daughters & sons, Sheila Maher, Bríd Connors, Donal, Pádraig & Martina Carroll, sisters Sally Slattery and Maura Cantwell, adored & adoring grandchildren Maria, Ciara, Róisín, Seán, Seán, Tadhg & Donagh, sons in law John, Shane & Joe, daughter in law Clodagh, brothers in law & sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Martin Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his son Pádraig’s home in Millbrook, Ballinaclough (E45 AP89), this Wednesday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 o’ clock.

Livestream of mass available on https://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629

Burial afterwards in Killenaive Graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice. http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/