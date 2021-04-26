Martin Flynn, Cappawhite

Martin Flynn

Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum and late of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary and New Ross, Co Wexford. 21st April 2021 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Very deeply regretted by his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with Government Guidelines a private Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 27th April 2021.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence