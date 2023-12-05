Martin (DJ Marty) Maher, Thurles

Thurles

After a short illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his parents Richie and Nancy (née Byrne).

Deeply regretted by his loving family; Siobhan, Shane, Emma , Louise, Danielle and Orla, grandchildren Billy, Harper, Henry and Frankie, cousins, colleagues in Hayes Hotel, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.