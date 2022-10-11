Martin Costelloe, Templemore

Bank Street, Templemore.

10th of October 2022

Predeceased by his dearly departed sister Lena.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family and adored grandchildren.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, son Martin John and Garry, daughter Jacqueline, daughters in law Simone and Rachael, son in law Joe, sisters, Margie, Mary and Patricia, brother-in-law, Paddy, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Thursday evening from 4pm to 6pm. A private family Cremation to take place afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com