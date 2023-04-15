Martin Carroll, Templemore

Castleiney, Templemore.

(Retired Army)

On 14th of April 2023, unexpectedly after a long illness very bravely borne,

Predeceased by his parents Catherine and Michael, Brother Denis, Sister Joan, and Sister-in-law Josephine,

Deeply regretted by his devoted brother Seamus, Niece Josephine, Nephews, Michael , Seamie, David, brother in law Danny, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and Friends, rest In peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Removal to St. John the Baptist Church Castleiney on Monday Morning for Requiem mass at 11.30. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com