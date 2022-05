Carrig, Birr, and formerly of Boardsmill and Lucan.

Martin will repose in Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 5pm – 7pm.

Funeral arriving to The Church of Annunciation, Carrig on Friday morning at 10.45 am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to: Friends of The Midlands Regional Hospital.