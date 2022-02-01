Martin Carey, Ballingarry

Ballingarry, NR.

Predeceased by his wife Bridget.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary and Bernie, sons-in-law Terry and Liam, grandchildren Kieran and Daniel, sisters-in-law in, brother-in-law, nieces nephews extended family relatives and friends

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St Patricks Church, The Pike Ballingarry at 11.45 for Funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Ballingarry cemetery.

House strictly private.

