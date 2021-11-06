Martin Burke, Urlingford

44 Chapelfield, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny.

He died on Nov 5th.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Removal on Monday morning to the church of the Assumption Urlingford arriving for requiem mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Johnstown cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please.

