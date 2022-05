Tinlough, Carrig, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Mark will be reposing at Boyd’s Funeral home, Birr, on Wednesday from 5pm – 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Annunciation Carrig, Birr on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society.