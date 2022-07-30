Mark McKenna, Thurles

Coolcroo, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles.

Predeceased by his father Billy. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Lily, brothers Michael, Paul and Liam, sisters Elizabeth, Deirdre, Claire, Mary, Siobhan, Helen and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, great friends Peggy, Mary and Melissa, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home, Coolcroo, Two-Mile-Borris, E41 DY75 on Monday, 1st of August, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St James’ Church, Two Mile Borris, on Tuesday 2nd at 11.00am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

House private Tuesday morning please.