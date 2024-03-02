Marjorie Phelan nee Bergin, Borris-in-Ossory

Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.

Died suddenly with her loving family by her side in Midlands Hospital Portlaoise.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Peadar, in March 2022.

Cherished sister of Mary, Ann and Catherine. Sadly missed by her aunt Sr. Elizabeth (UJ) and uncle Billy Guidera, brothers-in-law, in particular Timmie, who gave great support to Marjorie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A leading member of the Ballaghmore community, Marjorie will be greatly missed by her friends, neighbours and customers.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal from her home on Monday morning arriving in St. Molua’s Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Following the mass Marjorie will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

House private please.