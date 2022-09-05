Marion Marie Kelly (Nee Teefey), Nenagh

St. Patricks Terrace Nenagh and late of Carrigatoher P.O. & Ardcroney.

Peacefully after an illness surrounded by her cherished family at Milford Hospice. Predeceased by her beloved mother Kathleen, father Michael, Sister Patricia & brother Oliver.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Sean, Liam, Catriona & Marese, son in law Ciaran, Grandchildren Cliodhna, Eimer, James & Billy. Brothers and sisters, Aunt, brothers in law, sisters in law, Nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o’c to 7 o’c.

Remains will arrive at Ballywilliam Church on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11 o’c.

Burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard.

Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to milfordcarecentre.ie