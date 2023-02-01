Marie Ryan nee Carmody, Nenagh

Coille Bheithe & late of Sallygrove, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at Milford Hospice Limerick.

Recently pre Deceased by her brother Roger (Kanturk) and by her mother Josephine.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend Peter and cherished sons Joe & Nathan. Her father John, sister Dolores, brothers Thomas, Edward and Jonathan. Aunts & uncles, brothers in law Kevin, Patrick & Martin, sisters in law Linda, Louise & Tracey and by Sinead. Nieces, nephews cousins relatives neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 which will be livestreamed of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery Nenagh.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice.