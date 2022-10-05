Marie Morrissey-Kinsella (nee White), Clonmel

Parkview, Old Bridge, Clonmel.

Died peacefully on the 4th October 2022 in the loving care of SONAS Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir.

Predeceased by Dan and Paddy , sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Raymond, Siobhan, Alma & Sean, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Brendan, nieces, nephews, the Kinsella family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Marie’s funeral will arrive at St. Peter & Pauls Church on Saturday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm, which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

House Private on Saturday Please.