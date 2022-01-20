Marie Mitchell nee Pettigrew, Nenagh and Dublin

80 Cormack Drive, Nenagh & late of Whitehall Dublin.

Peacefully at home on 19th January 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Breda, Valarie, Marie, Joseph, Sandra, Pearse, Josephine, David & Majella. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law. daughters in law, brothers in law & sisters in law. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home this Friday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & wearing of face coverings.

Remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11 followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral Mass but cannot, may view the livestream on www.nenaghparish.ie

Condolences can be left in the section below.

House private on Saturday please.

