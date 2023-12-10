Marie Kearns, Nenagh

Marie Kearns (née Madden) Tullamore, Nenagh Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, her parents Thomas and Margaret Madden, her sister Julia and brothers Seamus and Michael and her baby brother and sister Thomas and Margaret. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Geraldine (Ryan), Patricia (Reynolds), Tommy, Mike and Declan, her sisters Vronnie and Breda, sons-in-law Dinny and Brendan, daughters-in-law Sally and Marie and Declan’s partner Ria, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Sean Slattery, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and her special friend Joan.

Reposing on Monday December 11th, at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church, Carrig (Ballycommon), for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Marie received from her carers Catriona and Ellen, the staff of Nenagh General Hospital and Milford Home Care Team and her G.P. Dr. Muiris O’Keeffe.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace