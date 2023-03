Cnoc Failte, Ardfinnan, and formerly of Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Ss.Peter & Paul’s church for requiem mass on arrival at 11am followed by interment in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.