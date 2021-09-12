Marie Hogan (Nee Kerr), Castleiney

Aughallbeg, Castleiney, Templemore, Tipperary, formerly of Camross, Co. Laois.

11th September 2021.

Peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband Gus, her infant daughters Clodagh & Marie, brothers & sisters.

Deeply regretted by her beloved family Delroy, Francis, Gordon, Mary (O’Shea, Errill) & Jonathan, 14 grandchildren especially Marky, daughters in law Andrina & Anja, son in law T.J., brother Brendan Kerr (Westmeath), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing in her residence this Monday evening from 5 PM to 8 PM.

Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2 pm in St. Mary’s Church, Templemore, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of Condolences for Marie’s Family may be left on www.ejgrey.com.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny or Milford Hospice c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

House Private on Tuesday Please.

