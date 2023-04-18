Marie Hogan nee Keeley, Puckane

Larkin’s Hill, Puckane, Nenagh.

17th of April 2023.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of Nenagh hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Olivia, sons Dan and Charlie, brother Gerard, son in law Eamonn, Dan’s partner Una , Charlie’s partner Margaret, sisters in law, adored grandchildren John, Ailbhe, Aoise & John Henry, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church Puckane on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11 followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery.

The livestream of Marie’s Funeral Mass can be found here:

https://youtube.com/@puckanechurch6761