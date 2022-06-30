Marie Gleeson (Née Kennedy), Nenagh

Tullaheady, Nenagh

Peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted family on 30/6/2022.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, James, and sisters Loretta and Bernadine.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Catherina and son Brendan. Brothers Francis and Greg and sisters Brenda and Olive. Grandchildren Rourc, Craig, Abbi & Faye. Great-grandchildren Naomi and Kylah. Daughter-in-law Fionnuala and son-in-law Matthew, sister-in-law Anne, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home in Tullaheady Nenagh (E45 TF38) this Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10 with the Livestream on nenaghparish.ie

Burial in Lisboney New Cemetery

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

May Marie Rest In Peace.