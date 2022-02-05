Marie Fogarty (nee Nugent), Thurles.

Roskeen, Drombane, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s funeral home Upperchurch on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s church Drombane.

Funeral mass on Monday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilvalure cemetery Drombane.

The mass can be viewed here.

