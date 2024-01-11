Marie Fogarty nee Kennedy, Templemore

Oakdale, Roscrea Road, Templemore.

January 10th. 2024. In the loving care of the staff of The Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Neil and daughter Brigid who died in infancy.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Judith (Byrne) and Áine, sons Jim and Tim, daughters-in-law Namitha and Nessa and son-in-law Ger, grandchildren Aoife and Daniel, sister Margaret Ryan (Borrisoleigh), brothers Fr. Denis Kennedy C.S.Sp and Seamus Kennedy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Grey’s funeral home Templemore (E41 TR83) on Friday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 Noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be streamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/