Marie Fahey (née Power) , Carrick-on-Suir

Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir

Deeply regretted by her loving Husband Frankie, daughter’s Vicky, Melissa and Ashling, brother’s Denis, Willie, Noel, Jimmy, Michael and Tony, sisters Breda, Kathleen, Rosie and Leish, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, Lar, Declan and Ian, grandchildren Clodagh, Evan, Hannah, Séan, Clara, Annie and Tadgh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Marie rest in peace.

Marie will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday 2nd April from 2pm to 4pm, Arriving at Faugheen Church on Monday the 3rd April for requiem mass at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.