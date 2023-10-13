Marie Dwan nee Dargan, Holycross

Newtown House, Holycross, Thurles

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, sister Peggy (O’Malley) and son-in-law Frank. She will be sadly missed by her devoted family, daughters Michelle and Noelette (Duggan), sons William and Michael, grandchildren Emma, John and Niamh, daughters-in-law Samantha and Pauline, Michelle’s partner Malcolm, sister Annette (Mee), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her Residence (E41 E659) on Monday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.