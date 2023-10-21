Marie Crotty (née Robinson)

Kilsheelan, Clonmel

Marie passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. She is pre-deceased by her husband Dick and her brothers William and Cyril. Beloved mother of Bríd, Sinéad, Fiona, Richard and Catherine, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Aoife, Zach, Harry, Sophie, Jack, Katie, Sam and Zara, daughter-in-law Colleen, Sinéad’s partner John Joe, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the following link https://irishlivestream.com/viewingroom3. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

