Marie Costello nee Burke, Coolbawn

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her daughter Josephine Sullivan’s residence Gaulross, Borrisokane.

Predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Albie and Jim. Deeply regretted by her daughters Josephine, Anne and Deirdre, sons John J, Thomas, Raymond and Dermot, sons-in-law Gerry and Con, daughter-in-law Claire, Raymond’s partner Michelle, grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Emma, Deirdre, Jane, Shauna and Sean, nieces nephews, cousins relatives, neighbours and friends

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later