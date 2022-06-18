Marie Carey (Nee Kilgannon), Nenagh & Galway

Proprietor of Ashlawn House Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Liscune, Ballymacward, Co. Galway.

Former Regional Director of Nursing Homes Ireland, Mid. West.

Marie passed peacefully on the 17th June 2022 in the wonderful care of the Director of Nursing and staff at Ashlawn House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry and predeceased by her brother Michael John.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Maura and Alene, son-in-law Peter Curtin, Maura’s partner Mike, granddaughters Catherine, Danielle, Rebecca, grandson Jerry, Catherine’s Fiancee David Nolan, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and close friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Sunday 19th June from 5pm. to 7pm.

Arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam on Monday 20th for Requiem Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery, Newport.

Family flowers only please.

Please adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and refrain from handshaking.