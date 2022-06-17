Marie Brett, née Cusack

Oakfield House, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Killymeehan, Stradone, Cavan, June 16th 2022.

Peacefully following a long illness gracefully borne in the loving care of her daughter Mary Elizabeth, son in law TJ, grandsons Nathan and Louis and surrounded by her family.

Marie, beloved wife of the late Paddy, much loved and devoted mother to Edmond, Eugene, PJ and Mary Elizabeth, adored grandmother of Eoghan, Katie, Nathan, Louis, Mark and Christopher. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Kay, Greta and Vera, her brothers Tommy and Michael, son in law TJ, daughter in law Jennifer, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remembering also her deeply loved late husband Paddy, her infant daughter, daughter in law Nina, brother John and parents Henrietta and Eugene Cusack.

Reposing at her home, Oakfield House, Mullinahone on Friday 17th June from 5pm with prayers at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 18th June in St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone, at 11.30am followed by burial in St Michaels Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.