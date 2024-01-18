Marie Agnes Flannery (nee Tallon), Nenagh & Dublin

“Rosemile”, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin.

January 17th 2024, peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary, in her 96th year.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, Gillian, Pauline, Derval, Gemma, Miriam, Anne and David.

Predeceased by her loving husband John David (Sean), her parents Michael and Jennie, sister Jenn, brothers Tony, Ronnie and Eddie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Michael, sisters Pauline O’Neill and Irene Kirby, sons-in-law, Pat O’Connor, Jim Ryan, Aidan Kennedy, Sean McSherry and Declan Mulcahy, daughter-in-law Giulia Vallone, her loving grandchildren, Katie, William, James, Christopher, David, Isobel, John, Ciaran, Peter, Jenny, Laura, Galina, Nickolas, Lucy, Emma, Sami and great-grandson Oberyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass for Marie will take place on Saturday January 20th, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 X522), at 11am, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

House private please.

May her gentle soul Rest in peace.