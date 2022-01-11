Marian Staunton nee McAteer, Newcastle and Clonmel

Garrancasey, Newcastle and formerly of Willow Park, Clonmel.

Peacefully at home on 10th January 2022.

Predeceased by her brother Bobby.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Sarah, Lorna, Adele and Megan, grandson Dara, son-in-law Chris, sisters Colette and Lorraine, brothers Joe John and Gerard, aunts Imelda and Maura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Marian’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle at 1.50pm on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan (then click on Newcastle) followed by burial in Molough Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society and the Carers Association.

House private please.

In compliance with government guideline and to ensure the safety of all please observe social distancing, face coverings and avoid hand shaking.

