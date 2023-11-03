Marian Sheehan nee Kelly, Birr and Nenagh

Frankfort Drive Dunkerrin, Birr Co. Offaly & late of Moanfin, Nenagh.

Peacefully at her home after a long illness borne with great dignity. Predeceased by her beloved parents Patrick & Margaret and her dear son Sean, brothers P.J and Patrick. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas and her son Timothy, grandson Thomas & granddaughter Katie, sister Eileen & her brothers Jim, Tom & John, daughter in law, brothers in law, sisters in law. Her great friend Joan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar Dheis De Go Raibh A Hanam.

Reposing in Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to arrive at St. Cuimin’s Church Barna at 8.15pm.

Requiem mass on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

No flowers please with donations in lieu to the Friends of Tullamore Hospital:

https://www.idonate.ie/cause/FriendsofTheMidlandRegionalHospitalTullamore