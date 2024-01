Knockanevin, Borrisoleigh.

Reposing at Kennedy’s funeral home Borrisoleigh on Saturday January 27th from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday to the Sacred Heart church Borrisoleigh for requiem Mass at 1pm. followed by interment in Templebeg Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society, Milford Care Centre and Suir Haven Thurles.

House private on Sunday morning please.

The mass can be viewed here: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/.