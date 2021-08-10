Marian Healy, Nenagh

Marian Healy

Knockalton, Nenagh, August 8th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved mother of Kama, Karl and Blánaid and adored grandmother of Caleb and Elijah. Sadly missed by her daughters and son and their partners, her grandchildren, brother John, sister-in-law Ann, niece Leanne, nephews Sean and Adam, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday 11th at her home for family and close friends from 3pm until 7pm.

Removal on Thursday, from her home, at 12.20pm, to arrive for Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1 o’clock, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

