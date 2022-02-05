Marian Carey (nee McGrath), Silvermines & formerly of Doonane and Boher

Silvermines, Nenagh & formerly of Doonane and Boher.

Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her family at Limerick University Hospital on Feb 3rd 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Breda & Paddy, sister Bridget and sister in law Kay.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Denis, Brothers Tony, Gerard, Patrick & John. Brother in law Tom, sisters in law Margaret, Josephine, Rebecca, Bridie, Yvonne, Margaret & Mary. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Marian Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 5pm, concluding with The Rosary at 7.30pm.

Remains arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church Silvermines on Monday for Requiem mass at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

Livestream link to follow shortly.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent De Paul.

House Private Please.

