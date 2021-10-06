Maria Powell nee Barrett

Loughloher.

Maria passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Mike, daughters Teresa and Julia, grandchildren Jessica, Conor, Jack, Elsie and Seán, sons in law Brendan and Ian, brother Shaun, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm for family and close friends (please ensure social distancing and wear a mask).

Funeral cortege will leave her home on Thursday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for mass at 10.30am, after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed on Prem Video here.

