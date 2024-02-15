Margurita (Rita) Mackey nee Parffitt, Burncourt

Cave Road, Burncourt, Cahir.

Peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her parents John and Mary and her loving husband Timothy (Tim).

Sadly missed by her loving children Kathleen, John and Mary, Grandchildren Sean, Fiona, Eloise and Isabella, sons in-law Chris and Pat , Brothers in-law Tom and Joe, sisters-in-law Margaret and Helen, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her Residence (Eircode E21HC67) on Saturday from 3pm to 5pm.

Arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen on Sunday morning for 11 o’clock Mass.

Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/Ballyporeen

Cremation will take place on Monday in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 1 o’clock.