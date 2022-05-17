Marguerite Brogan nee Gleeson, Cashel and Nenagh

Ballysheehan, Cashel and formerly of Beechwood, Nenagh.

On May 16th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends in the tender care of the staff at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Willie and cherished mother of Anna.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, mother Margaret, father Joe, sisters Aine, Mary and Evelyn, brother Donal, brothers-in-law George, Kenneth and Flannan, sisters-in-law Jacinta, Brid and Anne-Marie, mother-in-law Vina, father-in-law Patrick. Her nieces and nephews, Aunts Catherine, Helen and Una, Uncles Paddy, Teddy and John. Extended family, many friends and colleagues.

Reposing at her home in Beechwood (E45 TH22) on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal to St. Ruadhans Church, Kilruane on Thursday morning arriving for Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilruane Cemetery.

Livestream of her mass is on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/