Margie Cullen (nee Lee), Holycross

Margie Cullen nee Lee

Farney Castle, Holycross, Thurles.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. After a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Cyril, daughters Emily, Benita, Tara and Margot, grandchildren Benedict, Lee, Matilda-May-Margie, Evie-Rose, Lorcan and Mia, sons in law Kevin, Simon and Paul, sisters Anne, Eileen and Brenda, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Margie’s funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday 19th August at 10.45am, to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

House Strictly Private.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence